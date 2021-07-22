Homrich & Berg Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 481,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,034,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,505,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $219.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,761. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

