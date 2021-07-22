HOMIHELP (HOMI) Market Capitalization Tops $938,932.21

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002559 BTC on popular exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $938,932.21 and $21.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.20 or 0.00815899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMIHELP is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

