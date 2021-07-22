Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOMB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 175,593 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,552,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,983,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.65. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $29.76.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

