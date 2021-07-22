Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. Hologic reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,545,000 after buying an additional 215,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

