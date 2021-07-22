Holocene Advisors LP Trims Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,803 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in JFrog were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 206.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 74.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 35,800.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.92. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

