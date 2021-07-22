Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Southwest Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after buying an additional 2,442,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $44,613,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $24,361,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $18,330,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 197,835 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.04.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

