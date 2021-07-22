Holocene Advisors LP Raises Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 274.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

