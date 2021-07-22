Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,911 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Independent Bank Group worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBTX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.10. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

