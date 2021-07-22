Holocene Advisors LP Cuts Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202,128 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

