Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Gap Down to $20.94

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.94, but opened at $20.23. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

HEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

