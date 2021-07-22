Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.31

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SONG opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.58) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 129.90 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,570.21.

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £655.59 ($856.53).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.