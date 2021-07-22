Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Update

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after buying an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

