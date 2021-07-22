Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

HXL stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -201.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after buying an additional 1,916,689 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after purchasing an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 73.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 461,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

