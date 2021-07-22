Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.53. Heritage Financial posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after buying an additional 352,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after buying an additional 102,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 126,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after buying an additional 155,365 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFWA opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

