HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and $1.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,411.92 or 1.00022312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00035618 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050214 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000782 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009636 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,759,721 coins and its circulating supply is 262,624,571 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.