HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and $1.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,411.92 or 1.00022312 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00035618 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005853 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050214 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000782 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009636 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003176 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.
HempCoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “
Buying and Selling HempCoin
