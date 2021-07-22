Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

