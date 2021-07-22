Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 38.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after buying an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 246,129 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

