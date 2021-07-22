Head to Head Review: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) vs. electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Star Equity alerts:

10.1% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Star Equity and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 1.96% -20.04% -4.80% electroCore -527.89% -83.12% -63.93%

Volatility and Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and electroCore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.23 -$6.46 million N/A N/A electroCore $3.50 million 14.56 -$23.51 million ($0.59) -1.78

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Star Equity and electroCore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00

electroCore has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 245.24%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Star Equity.

Summary

electroCore beats Star Equity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages and finances real estate assets and investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.