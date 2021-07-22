Head to Head Comparison: Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) & BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.39 $3.16 million N/A N/A BCB Bancorp $125.92 million 1.93 $20.86 million $1.14 12.45

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 21.90% 11.56% 2.00% BCB Bancorp 23.98% 13.77% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cincinnati Bancorp and BCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

BCB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 40.10%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family mortgage, commercial business, small business administration, construction, home equity and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Fairfield, Hoboken, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, South Orange, River Edge, Rutherford, Union, and Woodbridge New Jersey, as well as three branches in Staten Island and Hicksville, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

