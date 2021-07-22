Head-To-Head Comparison: ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) versus ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get ALR Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ALR Technologies and ADVA Optical Networking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ADVA Optical Networking 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADVA Optical Networking has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALR Technologies and ADVA Optical Networking’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A ADVA Optical Networking $645.30 million 1.13 $23.20 million $0.46 31.85

ADVA Optical Networking has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ALR Technologies and ADVA Optical Networking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALR Technologies N/A N/A -5,672.06% ADVA Optical Networking 6.77% 14.97% 7.61%

Summary

ADVA Optical Networking beats ALR Technologies on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators. The company also provides network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services; network infrastructure assurance products; timing and synchronization products; and automated network management products, such as ensemble optical, sync, fiber, and packet director, and ensemble controllers. In addition, it offers professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. ADVA Optical Networking SE was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ALR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.