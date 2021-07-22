Head-To-Head Analysis: Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) & AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Towerstream and AST SpaceMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.62%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Towerstream.

Profitability

This table compares Towerstream and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towerstream N/A N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Towerstream and AST SpaceMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towerstream $24.60 million 0.01 -$10.21 million N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A

Towerstream has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Risk and Volatility

Towerstream has a beta of -2.33, suggesting that its share price is 333% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Towerstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Towerstream beats AST SpaceMobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services. The company also offers business class Internet services, such as single tenant service that delivers fixed wireless broadband to a single client through a radio receiver/transmitter on the client's building dedicated solely to that client; and on-net services to connect building at once and at a cost similar for one high bandwidth customer requiring point-to-point equipment. In addition, it provides temporary Internet solutions to provide solutions for a client's short-term connection requirements in locations where fiber, copper, and cable infrastructure does not exist or is cost prohibitive. Further, the company offers wholesale Internet services to deliver dedicated Internet access and point-to-point transport solutions with bandwidth options from 5Mbps to 10mbps through fixed wireless network. It serves business customers in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas-Reno, and Providence-Newport. The company offers its services through direct sales force. Towerstream Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

