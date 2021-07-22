HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $249.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,773,585. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

