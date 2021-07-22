HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrainsWay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BrainsWay presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.28. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

