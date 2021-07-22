Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.
HAYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.93. 18,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
