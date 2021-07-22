Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

HAYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.93. 18,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

