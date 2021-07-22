Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.04. 180,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

