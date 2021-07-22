Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.48. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

