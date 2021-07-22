Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.82, but opened at $43.59. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Hancock Whitney shares last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 15,690 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.