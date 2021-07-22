Hancock Whitney Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 24.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 20.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

