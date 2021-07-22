Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 838,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

