Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 838,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.81%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
