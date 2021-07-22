GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Gap Up to $38.47

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.47, but opened at $39.55. GrowGeneration shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 2,404 shares.

Several research firms have commented on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.76 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

