Grimm (GRIMM) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $74,657.28 and approximately $57.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grimm alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004175 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.