Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $1,469,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

