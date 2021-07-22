Great-West Lifeco’s (GWO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

GWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.55.

TSE GWO traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$37.45. The company had a trading volume of 61,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,308. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$23.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.00. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.84. The company has a market cap of C$34.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

