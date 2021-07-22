Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.55.

Shares of GWO opened at C$37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.84. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$23.55 and a 52-week high of C$38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

