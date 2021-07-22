Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWLIF. TD Securities raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a $29.53 target price on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC cut Great-West Lifeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GWLIF opened at $29.57 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $32.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

