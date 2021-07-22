Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,877 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of XPO Logistics worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.96.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $143.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

