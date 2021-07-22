Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 65,435 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

TME stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.71.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

