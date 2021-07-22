Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $8.14 Million Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.39% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of SIMO opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

