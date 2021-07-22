Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,615 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

