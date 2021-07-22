Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,798,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 669,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,590,000 after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $110.45 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

