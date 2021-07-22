Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%.
Shares of GSBC traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $686.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
About Great Southern Bancorp
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
