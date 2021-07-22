Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

Shares of GSBC traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $686.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

