Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.81). Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $669.91 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on GVA. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Granite Construction by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

