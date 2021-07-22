Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Invests $2.25 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,953 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $588.03. 307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.64 and a 12-month high of $616.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.25 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.21.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

