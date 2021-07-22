Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of i3 Verticals worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after buying an additional 757,319 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $15,062,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $3,876,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.21. 59,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

