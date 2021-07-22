Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,673 Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,119. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

