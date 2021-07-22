Gramercy Funds Management LLC Sells 127,700 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Gramercy Funds Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 68.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127,700 shares during the period. Tidewater makes up 0.2% of Gramercy Funds Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gramercy Funds Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tidewater by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tidewater by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $462.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

