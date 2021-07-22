Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GFTU. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,155.63 ($15.10).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Shares of LON:GFTU traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,214 ($15.86). 416,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,967. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,317 ($17.21). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,184.49.

In other Grafton Group news, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). Also, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total value of £29,875 ($39,031.88). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,828 shares of company stock valued at $246,448,188.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.