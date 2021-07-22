Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 4,128 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 32.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.27. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Truist lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.22.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,837 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,574. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

