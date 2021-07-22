Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,086,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,420,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $379.00 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $381.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

