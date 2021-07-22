Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.40.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $175.50 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.86 and a 52 week high of $181.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.